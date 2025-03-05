Construction of ISRO's third spaceport begins at TN's Kulasekarapattinam

CHENNAI: A milestone was reached today with the Bhoomi pooja for the construction of a new Spaceport at Kulasekarapatinam, near Tiruchendur.

The project is being developed by ISRO and is a part of India’s expanding space capabilities.

In February 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the launch pad during his visit to Tamil Nadu, said a Daily Thanthi report.

As part of this project, 2233 acres of land have been acquired for the construction of the facility.

ISRO directors and senior officials attended the ceremony, marking the official commencement of the construction work.

The project is expected to be completed by next year