Constitution guarantees rights, not uniform belief, says Minister Regupathy

CHENNAI: Minister for Law S Regupathy on Monday informed the TN Assembly that people hold diverse faiths, whether rooted in belief or superstition, and that legislation alone cannot safeguard or eliminate such practices through the mere enactment of a law.

“The Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens. People of different faiths hold different beliefs. While we are free to follow our own ideologies and convictions, we cannot impose them on others. A law can protect one’s rights, but it cannot be used to do away with existing practices or superstitions,” the Minister said.

He was responding to a question raised by Thousand Lights MLA Ezhilan Naganathan, who asked whether the government would consider introducing a special law against superstition, invoking Article 51A(h) of the Constitution, which outlines the fundamental duty of every citizen to develop scientific temper, humanism, and the spirit of inquiry and reform.

The Minister, however, stopped short of giving a direct answer, stating that the government would need to explore possible legal provisions before taking a decision.