Conspiracy or not, let CBI decide: Minister Anbil Mahesh to TVK on Karur stampede

CHENNAI: As the CBI team has been conducting investigation, they should decide whether the Karur tragedy was a planned one or an accidental, said State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Thursday.

In a response to the claims of TVK general body meeting that stated the Karur tragedy was a conspiracy, the Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi asked Vijay’s party to wait until the CBI investigation is over.

“As the CBI has been investigating the tragedy, this is not the time to come to a decision. The CBI should sum up the case and declare whether the tragedy was a conspiracy or an accident,” the minister said.

He also clarified that the Booth Level Agents (BLA) who are appointed by the party are assigned to help the Booth Level Officers (BLO) to go ahead with the SIR process, and they would never influence the people, as it is not the time for it.

“What DMK wants is a fair process of SIR, and our BLAs are accompanying the officials. It is officially allowed, and any political party can be involved in supporting the officials,” he said.

Stating that an error-free SIR would boost confidence among the people, the minister said, the DMK believes in democracy, and so we are particular about the fair SIR process in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Poyyamozhi said that a 13-member team has been established for setting up for a new syllabus, which would focus more on competitive exams and instill knowledge among the students. He also stated that as many as 13 schools would be inaugurated in the upcoming academic year, and the admission for the schools would commence well in advance, added the minister.

Earlier, he inaugurated the training session for the BLAs of the party organised by Tiruchy South District DMK.