Consider our families, adopt fair transfer policy: Prison staff

CHENNAI: Days after the Department of Prisons and Correctional Administration called Grade II Warders for counselling regarding their transfers, scores of Assistant Jailors, Chief Head Warders, and Head Warders from central prisons and sub jails across the state have appealed to the government to roll back transfers that were carried out without counselling and with no regard for their families’ welfare.

They have also alleged that the recent mass transfers, made without adherence to the established rules, have demoralised personnel within the department. They appealed to the government to revoke all transfers effected over the past two months.

“We welcome the recent development which compelled the department head to follow the rules in transferring Grade II Warders who had completed three years of service, and to seek a list of willing candidates for transfer within the jurisdiction,” said an Assistant Jailor, who was among the 100-odd individuals transferred in a single order on 24 May, referring the DGP’s circular to all Superintendents of Prisons regarding counselling for the Grade II Warders that postponed from June 9 to June 11. He added that the department should annul the recent transfers and instruct the authorities to adopt a similar procedure for other ranks within the department.

“We have families. The transfer process should take this into account to improve work-life balance within the department,” said a Chief Head Warder, who was among the 176 personnel transferred a week ago.

Sources within the department said that many affected by the mass transfers have raised the issue at the highest levels of government through various channels. “We have petitioned the Home Secretary to address our grievances and deliver justice. Nearly 200 personnel who were transferred over the past two months have lodged complaints through the CM’s Helpline 1100 in recent days, seeking the Chief Minister’s intervention,” said another Assistant Jailor.