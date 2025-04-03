Congress not playing its role as largest opposition party: Brinda Karat

MADURAI: The Congress is not playing its role as the largest opposition party, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said on Thursday even as she asserted that members of the INDIA bloc are united in the fight against the BJP-led Central government.

When asked about the opposition bloc, Karat said the political line of her party says the aim should be to isolate and defeat the BJP.

"We have our own assessment on the Congress. It is fundamentally a party of the ruling classes in India. But right now, the support of that class has shifted from the Congress to the BJP," Karat said at a press conference here.

The presser was held on the sidelines of the 24th CPI(M) party congress, where party delegates are reviewing and discussing the party's political-tactical line.

Karat stressed on the need for secular parties to come together to defeat the BJP.

"It is also true that the Congress is perhaps not playing the role it can play being the largest party. Our approach determined by fact that it is the largest secular party," she said.

"The Congress has a role to play, but that does not mean we have no criticism of the Congress or any other party. Where the Congress, or any other partner is in direct confrontation, no doubt that we will fight them because that is the way we can defeat and isolate the BJP," she said.

Karat said the opposition parties are united in the fight against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

"We are all strongly united in fight against BJP-RSS. We are very clear that to defeat BJP-RSS, a wider platform of secular parties is necessary," she said.

The CPI(M) leader said that in the assembly polls post Lok Sabha elections, the INDIA bloc fought together in some states where there were pre-existing alliances.

"When the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party couldn't come together (in Delhi), we fought two seats, but supported AAP in other seats," she said.

Karat said that a strong, united platform is very much required, but the party also has to ensure expanding its independent base.

"Hindutva and corporate hindutva have to be fought together," she added.