Congress MP Vijay Vasanth urges Centre to rescue Indian fishermen stranded in Iran and Israel

CHENNAI: Congress MP from Kanniyakumari, Vijay Vasanth, on Sunday appealed to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to initiate immediate diplomatic measures to rescue Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu who are stranded in Iran and Israel amid escalating tensions in the region.

In a letter addressed to the minister, Vijay Vasanth highlighted the plight of over a thousand fishermen hailing from the Kanniyakumari district who are reportedly caught in the conflict zones, following the heightened hostilities between Iran and Israel.

With reports of recent U.S. military action in Iran further aggravating the crisis, the MP underscored the urgent need for intervention to ensure their safety.

“The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel has created a perilous environment. The situation has worsened with the involvement of the United States. Several Indian fishermen, particularly those from Kanniyakumari, are employed in these countries and now face severe risks to their lives and livelihoods,” he stated in the letter.

Citing the recent successful evacuation of Indian students from the conflict zones, Vijay Vasanth urged the Central Government to extend similar efforts for the affected fishermen.

“I earnestly request the Government of India to take immediate and effective diplomatic steps to ensure the safe return of our fishermen. Protecting the lives of Indian citizens abroad must remain a top priority,” he wrote.