Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil continues indefinite fast for the third day from Tiruvallur GH, urging the Centre to release SSA funds

CHENNAI: Congress’s Tiruvallur MP Sasikanth Senthil, who launched an indefinite fast demanding the release of funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), remained in Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday even as he vowed to continue his protest.

Senthil, a former IAS officer, began his fast-unto-death on Friday at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) office on the Tiruvallur Collectorate premises. He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after his blood pressure spiked on the second day of the protest.

In a social media post on Sunday, the MP said, “Yesterday, I was admitted to the hospital due to high blood pressure. While doctors are concerned about my health, I continue my hunger strike against the BJP-led Union Government until the SSA funds are released to Tamil Nadu. I urge the people of Tamil Nadu to raise their voices democratically and demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan release our State’s rightful money without playing politics over ideological differences.”

He reiterated that the non-release of Rs 2,152 crore under SSA had put the future of 43 lakh students and 2.2 lakh teachers in grave uncertainty. Calling the Centre’s action a “violation of the Constitution,” he said his protest was not personal but a fight to secure every child’s right to quality education without political pressure or language imposition.

Meanwhile, state Minorities Welfare Minister SM Nasar visited the Congress MP at the hospital enquiring his health.

On the third day of the fast, members of the Federation of Secondary Grade Teachers, who had cleared the recruitment examination, visited Senthil in hospital to enquire about his health and express their support.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi had spoken to Senthil over the phone on Saturday, extending solidarity with the protest.

Congress Lok Sabha whip B. Manickam Tagore also urged Speaker Om Birla to intervene. “Denying States their rightful funds is not just financial injustice, it is an attack on federalism and democracy. We demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stop punishing Tamil Nadu for political reasons and release the SSA funds without delay,” he wrote.