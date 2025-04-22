Congress MLA, two others get 3-month jail term in 2014 Kanniyakumari encroachment case

MADURAI: Three persons, including Congress MLA S Rajesh Kumar from Killiyoor, were convicted by the Principal Sub Court, Nagercoil, on Monday on charges of assaulting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, and each of them was sentenced to undergo three months of simple imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Joseph encroached on Kalam Poramboke lands at Melmidalam in Kanniyakumari district, and such an unlawful act attracted the attention of Revenue officials to initiate action.

When a team of officials including Tahsildar, Revenue Inspector, Village Administrative Officer and Surveyor attempted to remove such encroachments with the aid of earthmover on January 19 in 2014, six persons including Joseph, his relatives including Subitha, his son and S Rajesh Kumar raised objections, hurled stones, engaged in scuffle and obstructed the public servants from discharging their duty and were arrested.

Principal Sub Judge S Assan Mohamed, after examining the witnesses, found them guilty on two counts and pronounced the sentence.

Therefore, Rajesh Kumar, Subitha and Amosh were punished under Sections 147 and 353 r/w 149 of IPC. Each of them was sentenced to undergo three months of imprisonment. Besides, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 100 on the accused, sources said.