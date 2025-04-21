Congress MLA Mangudi bats for district-wise cancer screening centres in TN

CHENNAI: Congress MLA S Mangudi on Monday urged the DMK government to prioritise public health by establishing free cancer screening centres across the State, while also addressing the long-pending demands of part-time teachers.

Participating in the debate on demands for grants to the Health and Family Welfare department, the Karaikudi legislator emphasised the need for widespread cancer detection infrastructure.

"Early diagnosis is key to saving lives. I appeal to the government to set up free cancer screening centres in every district, ensuring that economically weaker sections receive timely care and treatment," he said.

Turning attention to the education sector, Mangudi highlighted the prolonged struggle of part-time teachers across the State.

"These educators have been staging hunger strikes and peaceful demonstrations, seeking regularisation and fair compensation. Their unwavering dedication must be recognised, and the government should take prompt steps to fulfil their demands," he added.

Mangudi further proposed an agricultural development initiative for the Sivaganga and Karaikudi regions, recommending the establishment of one borewell per village to ensure improved irrigation and sustainable farming practices.

He also urged the government to act swiftly on these fronts to uphold the principles of social justice and inclusive development.