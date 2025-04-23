Congress MLA: Grant power supply to houses on poromboke on humanitarian grounds

CHENNAI: Velachery MLA Aassan Maulaana on Tuesday demanded that Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji direct Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) to provide electricity connection to the houses built on lands classified as poromboke and waterbodies.

Participating in the debate of the demand for grants for the Electricity, Prohibition and Excise departments, the Congress legislator said that the houses built on the meikal poromboke were being denied electricity connection, citing court orders, while they were given water and sewerage connections.

“Those people were forced to use diesel generators for the power supply. Some allegedly resorted to taking power supply illegally, and they were being fined steeply,” he rued.