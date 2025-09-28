Begin typing your search...

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks to CM Stalin

    Stalin, in a social media post, thanked Rahul for reaching out to him over the phone and conveying his "heartfelt concern" over the tragic incident in Karur.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Sept 2025 9:23 PM IST
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks to CM Stalin
    X

    MK Stalin; Rahul Gandhi

    CHENNAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and inquired about the Karur stampede incident.

    Stalin, in a social media post, thanked Rahul for reaching out to him over the phone and conveying his "heartfelt concern" over the tragic incident in Karur, and sincerely enquiring about the measures taken to save the precious lives of those under treatment.

    CM StalinRahul GandhiTVK stampedestampedeKarur
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X