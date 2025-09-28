Begin typing your search...
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks to CM Stalin
CHENNAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and inquired about the Karur stampede incident.
Stalin, in a social media post, thanked Rahul for reaching out to him over the phone and conveying his "heartfelt concern" over the tragic incident in Karur, and sincerely enquiring about the measures taken to save the precious lives of those under treatment.
