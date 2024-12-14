Begin typing your search...

    Congress leader EVKS Elangovan's health deteriorates further, under intensive treatment

    Elangovan had been hospitalized due to a lung-related issue and was undergoing intensive treatment.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 Dec 2024 10:02 AM IST
    Congress leader EVKS Elangovans health deteriorates further, under intensive treatment
    X
    Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan

    CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan's health has further worsened, according to reports from Daily Thanthi.

    Elangovan had been hospitalized due to a lung-related issue and was undergoing intensive treatment.

    However, his condition has now deteriorated again and he is currently receiving treatment with the support of a ventilator at MIOT Hospital in Chennai.

    CongressEVKS Elangovan
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick