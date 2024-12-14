Begin typing your search...
Congress leader EVKS Elangovan's health deteriorates further, under intensive treatment
CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan's health has further worsened, according to reports from Daily Thanthi.
Elangovan had been hospitalized due to a lung-related issue and was undergoing intensive treatment.
However, his condition has now deteriorated again and he is currently receiving treatment with the support of a ventilator at MIOT Hospital in Chennai.
