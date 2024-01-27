Congress is a leaders party, not cadres: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the Indian National Congress (INC), State BJP president K Annamalai on Saturday said the Congress party in Tamil Nadu has more leaders than cadres.



Pointing out the recent controversial speech by DMK Minister RS Rajakannappan, Annamalai said, "DMK Minister Rajakannappan says the Congress party is run only to seek seats during elections. Congress party in Tamil Nadu has more leaders than cadres and has remained tight-lipped as they've always been for a few seats."

"Seems like the parties in the INDI Alliance have taken a collective resolution to expose the Congress party, " Annamalai said alluding to the recent moves by TMC, AAP and the Janata Dal (United).

In a video shared by Annamalai on his social media page, the DMK minister RS Rajakannappan said, "As far as the Congress is concerned, they run the party only to get seats. What's the use of that? They don't run the party thinking they should work hard or do good for the people. But when elections come closer, they will come. This doesn't work amongst the people."

Rajakannappan took a dig at his decade-old ally Congress at an event to pay tributes to the martyrs of the language struggle in Puducherry on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Notably, the DMK and the Congress, who are part of the INDIA bloc, are set to hold the first round of formal seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Chennai on Sunday, January 28.