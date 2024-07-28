Begin typing your search...

Congress councilor's husband hacked to death in Kanyakumari

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 July 2024 9:04 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-28 09:18:08.0  )
Representative Image 

CHENNAI: The husband of a Congress councillor was hacked to death by a six-member gang on Sunday near Thiruvattar in Kanniyakumari district, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Investigation revealed that the murder occurred due to previous enmity.

Police have seized CCTV footage from the crime scene and are actively searching for a six-member gang, including a notorious rowdy, who is currently absconding.

