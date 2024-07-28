Begin typing your search...
Congress councilor's husband hacked to death in Kanyakumari
Police have seized CCTV footage from the crime scene and are actively searching for a six-member gang, including a notorious rowdy, who is currently absconding.
CHENNAI: The husband of a Congress councillor was hacked to death by a six-member gang on Sunday near Thiruvattar in Kanniyakumari district, as reported by Daily Thanthi.
Investigation revealed that the murder occurred due to previous enmity.
