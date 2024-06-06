Congress candidate Sasikanth Senthil emerges biggest winner in LS polls in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil has emerged as the candidate with the highest victory margin in the recently concluded Parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu.

Senthil, the Congress candidate for Tiruvallur Lok Sabha seat, defeated BJP's V Pon Balaganapathy by a whopping margin of 5,72,155 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Senthil garnered 7,96,956 votes overall while Balaganapthy managed to get 2,24,801 on the April 19 polls held in the state.

In Virudhunagar constituency, Congress' Manickam Tagore obtained the lowest winning margin in the state.

He was declared winner after defeating debutante Vijayaprabhakaran of the DMDK by a slender margin of just 4,379 votes.

Veteran DMK leader T R Baalu won a record 7th term by defeating AIADMK nominee G Premkumar by a margin of 4,87,029 votes in Sriperumbudur LS segment, which was the second largest victory margin in the state.

Baalu polled 7,58,611 votes while Premkumar secured 2,71,582 votes.

DMK's Kanimozhi achieved a decisive victory over AIADMK's R Sivasamy Velumani in Tuticorin constituency.

She bettered her 2019 record with a huge margin of 3,92,738 votes. While Kanimozhi, daughter of former CM Karunanidhi, bagged 5,40,729 votes Velumani secured 1,47,991 votes.

Making his electoral debut Arun Nehru, son of the DMK minister and leader K N Nehru, defeated AIADMK candidate N D Chandramohan by a margin of 3,89,107 votes.

Arun Nehru received an overall 6,03,209 votes as against Mohan's 2,14,102 in the Perambalur constituency.

DMK's A Mani emerged victorious in the Dharmapuri Parliamentary constituency by defeating PMK's Sowmiya Anbumani by a margin of 21,300 votes.

Interestingly, Sowmiya Anbumani was leading in the initial rounds before ceding ground.