Congress cadre protest RBI’s new gold loan norms in Dindigul

MADURAI: Congress cadres lodged a protest in Dindigul on Thursday against the Reserve Bank of India’s new gold loan norms. They assembled in front of State Bank of India’s main branch on Dindigul Salai road and raised slogans demanding the RBI to scrap the new gold loan rules.

Durai Manikandan, president of Dindigul Corporation District Congress Committee, who led the protest, said the implementation of these new norms would adversely affect the people, especially the poor and the farmers.

“Whenever anyone is in dire need of money, their first option is to pledge their family jewels in banks for emergency medical needs or even for their children’s school needs,” he said, adding, "The people were already burdened by the demonetisation policy enforced by the Centre and banks were fixing penal charges against minimum balance in accounts."

Condemning these, the Mahila Congress in Dindigul would stage a protest against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said.