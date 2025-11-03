Cong, TVK seek lasting diplomatic solution

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Monday strongly condemned the apprehension of 35 Tamil Nadu and Puducherry fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, urging both the Union and State governments to act decisively and secure their immediate release.

Selvaperunthagai said the Sri Lankan Navy had illegally entered Indian waters and arrested 35 Indian fishermen under the pretext of crossing maritime boundaries.

"This repeated act of aggression by the Sri Lankan Navy is highly condemnable. Despite several appeals, the Union BJP government has failed to take firm action to stop such violations. These arrests have caused deep anxiety and unrest in coastal fishing villages," he said.

He urged New Delhi to hold immediate talks with Colombo and convene a joint working group meeting to find a permanent resolution to the long-standing fishing issue. "Both nations share a historic relationship and must resolve the matter with mutual respect and understanding," he stressed, warning that the Congress would organise statewide protests if the Centre remained indifferent.

Meanwhile, actor and TVK president Vijay expressed deep anguish and solidarity with the affected fishermen. "It is heartbreaking to learn that 35 of our fishermen brothers have been arrested and their boats seized. They must be released immediately, and their vessels returned without delay," he said.

Vijay urged the union government to act swiftly and show the same level of commitment towards Tamil fishermen as it does for other States. "Both the Central and State governments must work together to find a lasting diplomatic solution so our fishermen can venture into the sea without fear," he added.