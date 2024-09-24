Cong MP Sudha writes open letter to Lankan prez Anura on fishermen row

CHENNAI: Congress MP from Mayiladuthurai R Sudha on Tuesday urged newly elected Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to assess the conduct and condition of Tamil Nadu fishermen in a fair and neutral manner and release the apprehended Tamil Nadu fishermen in his country's custody.

In her open letter to the newly elected Lankan president, Sudha said, "Brother, you are making a new and fresh beginning not only for yourself and your party. The entire island-nation of Sri Lanka is looking to you for a genuine and refreshed leadership. I too hope and expect that you will not get mired in the usual military lingo and not get misled by the coloured versions of the uniformed forces."

Appealing to Anura to understand the plight of Good Samaritan fishermen from her parliamentary constituency, Sudha requested President Anura to "adopt a fair and neutral means to assess their past and present conduct and condition, and order their immediate release from custody. Not just them, their fishing vessels too should be sent along with them, as they are the common assets of humble people in the fishing hamlets I have mentioned above. They have pooled in their hard-earned money and purchased the fishing vessels. So they shall be treated as community assets and be returned intact."

Pointing out that as of August 1, 2024, a total of 80 fishermen (excluding my arrested brethren from Mayiladuthurai parliamentary constituency) and 173 fishing boats belonging to Indian fishermen were under Lankan custody, the Congress MP said, "India shares maritime boundaries with several nations, including such a belligerent neighbour like Pakistan. But, no country arrests, fines, damages and attacks and kills fishermen from neighbouring countries so regularly as Sri Lanka does. The provocations come from the Sri Lankan side far too regularly, testing the patience and peace in the region. Fishermen cannot be treated like criminals for fishing in common waters like the Bay of Bengal." Seeking to dismiss the past as history, Sudha requested Anura to use his sovereign Presidential powers and order the release of all arrested Indian fishermen languishing in Sri Lankan jails as a token of goodwill, love and as a mark of a fresh beginning.