Cong leader's swipe at DMK: 'Superstitious' to believe women's aid alone will alone get poll win

He said five out of nine political parties, while in government, that had announced similar initiatives had lost the polls in the last three years. This includes Congress and YSRCP in Telangana.

Chakravarty is Chairman, Professionals' Congress & Data Analytics and his comments came days after Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the government depositing Rs 5,000 to women beneficiaries of the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme.

"The Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme is a very good welfare initiative; laudable that it has been implemented. But it is superstitious to believe that it alone will ensure electoral success," Chakravarty said in a social media post.