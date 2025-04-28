Confidence in govt encouraging women, girls to report crimes: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Confidence in the government and sustained efforts to raise awareness have encouraged girls and women to file complaints, Chief Minister MK Stalin told the State Assembly, asserting that Tamil Nadu remains one of the safest states in the country for women.

Backing his remarks with data, the CM noted that the national average for crimes and sexual offences against women stands at 66.4 per cent and 4.7 per cent respectively (per one lakh women), whereas TN reports significantly lower figures — 24 per cent for overall crimes against women and 1.1 per cent for sexual offences.

He made these remarks while responding to Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami’s concerns over the rising number of crimes against women and children in the state. Palaniswami had also flagged incidents of sexual assault on school students, urging the government to take proactive and corrective measures to address the issue.

CM Stalin further stated that Tamil Nadu has achieved a 90.6% charge-sheeting rate in these cases, compared to the national average of 75.5 per cent. He also cited a 2024 survey which ranked Chennai as the second safest city in the country for women. “During the previous AIADMK regime, victims were afraid to file complaints. Today, they have confidence in the government and are coming forward to seek justice,” he said, drawing applause from the treasury benches.

Joining the debate, Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan said that students are now stepping forward to lodge complaints, largely due to awareness camps. She added that around 65 per cent of the cases filed under the POCSO Act relate to love affairs and child marriage, which are often misconstrued as sexual offences.