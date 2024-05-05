Conductor falls from Kanchipuram-bound bus, dies

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old conductor of a private bus died after he allegedly slipped and fell off the footboard of a moving bus on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Murugan hailing from Vandavasi in Tiruvannamalai district. Police said that he was working as a conductor of a private bus plying between Poonamallee and Kanchipuram.

On Saturday, around 7.30 pm, Murugan was standing on the steps of the Kanchipuram-bound bus when the driver, Sagadevan (49), suddenly applied brakes to avoid hitting a car. Murugan lost his balance and fell to the ground from the bus.

Murugan suffered grievous injuries on his head and was moved to a private hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Police recovered Murugan's body and moved it to a government hospital for post mortem examination.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.