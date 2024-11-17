Conduct food safety checks regularly on trains, passengers tell officials

CHENNAI: In the background of a complaint that an insect was found in the breakfast provided to a passenger in the premium Vande Bharat express from Tirunelveli to Chennai Egmore, rail passengers demand hygienic food in the trains.

“We pay around Rs 300 for a full menu on Vande Bharat but the quality of food is poor. In trains like Shatabdi, earlier, the quality was good but not anymore. Quality checks must be conducted regularly so that feedback from passengers directly reaches the IRCTC,” said Dayanand Krishnan, a rail user and an activist.

Stating that many were unaware about options like RailMadad – a platform where passengers could lodge complaints, he added: “Dinner must be according to the South Indian palate when the train is operated in Tamil Nadu.”

Consumer activist M Somasundaram blamed the food safety officials for not taking necessary steps in ensuring food safety. “We pay a lot of money for safe travels. Food is an essential part of it. Railways must ensure consumer rights are protected,” he stated.

When passengers report such incidents, contractors must take responsibility. “The railways must backlist the firm, so that they do not participate in the next auction,” opined K Baskar, secretary, Tiruvallur Rail Passengers Association.