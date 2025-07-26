Conduct caste survey before demitting office, Anbumani dares CM Stalin for a debate

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has challenged Chief Minister MK Stalin, his ministers, and anyone from the DMK to a debate on the caste-based survey.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the State government has the authority to conduct a caste-based survey in Tamil Nadu, which is necessary to safeguard the 69 per cent reservation. "If the government has a different opinion on this, I am ready to hold a debate and explain it. The Chief Minister, MK Stalin, his cabinet colleagues, or any member of his party can participate in the debate. This discussion should be held as soon as possible. I am waiting for the Chief Minister's response," he added.

He pointed out that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed regret for not conducting a caste-based census during the UPA government. "But the Chief Minister refuses to understand the need for the survey. He should realise the importance of it when he is in power, rather than realising after losing power like Rahul Gandhi," he said.