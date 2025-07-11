Concern for students twisted for politics: EPS

CHENNAI: Defending his controversial remarks over building colleges using the resources of temples maintained by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said he had made the observation with good intentions and “considering the welfare of the students.”

He claimed that he made the remark as the HR&CE department would not be able to provide all facilities for educational institutions. He insisted that the institutions should be handed over to the Education Department to guarantee all facilities for the students. However, the opposition has twisted his remarks and ranted debates against him, he claimed.

Addressing a gathering at Villupuram during the first phase of his state-wide election campaign ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’, Palaniswami said he had expressed his views two days earlier regarding the colleges established using the resources of temples administered by the HR&CE department. These comments, he noted, had been distorted, triggering intense debates over the past two days.

Palaniswami clarified that he is not “against building colleges.” When the DMK government announced new colleges, I responded positively, he said. However, he said he was taken aback upon learning that funds from HR&CE temples would be utilised for these educational institutions.

“I was concerned that the HR&CE department could not provide all the necessary facilities for students. So, I insisted that these institutions should be converted into Government Arts and Science Colleges to ensure students are fully supported,” said Palaniswami, who further pointed out that the AIADMK regime had established 66 colleges.

The AIADMK chief’s statement is seen as a damage control measure as his remarks seem to have backfired on the Leader of Opposition.