"Con artist masquerading as protector of constitution": BJP's K Annamalai hits out at Stalin over three-language policy row

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Thursday took a dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin over three-language policy row, labelling him as a "con artist" who is "masquerading" as a protector of the constitution.

In a post on X, Annamalai alleged that the DMK is scamming both the rich and the poor.

"Thiru @mkstalin, you are a con artist masquerading as a protector of our constitution and our federal structure. Usually, con artists scam the rich, but DMK shows no disparity; they scam both the rich and the poor," Annamalai said.

Calling out the hypocrisy of MK Stalin, the BJP leader claimed that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu's family owns private schools that teach three languages but opposes the same policy for the state's government school students.

"The whole country now knows that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu's family owns private schools that teach three languages and more but opposes the same policy for the state's government school students. They are calling you a hypocrite, Thiru @mkstalin," the BJP leader said.

"TN CM thinks that the orchestrated drama by his partymen in pockets here and there reflects the voice of the entire TN. It is also unfortunate that you haven't realized that your attempts to divert people's attention to insignificant matters have been exposed," Annamalai further added.

"Live in your blissful world of ignorance, Thiru @mkstalin. We will not disturb you," he said.

He was responding to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's fierce critique of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his recent remarks on delimitation and three-language policy row.

Stalin earlier took to social media to respond to CM Yogi's remarks in an interview with ANI, saying that Tamil Nadu's echoing voice on the two-language policy and fair delimitation has 'rattled' the BJP.

In a scathing response, Stalin called CM Yogi's remarks on the language row and delimitation a "political black comedy."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister further said that the state is opposing 'language imposition' and 'chauvinism', not any particular language, attributing the issue to a battle for 'dignity and justice.'

"Tamil Nadu's fair and firm voice on #TwoLanguagePolicy and #FairDelimitation is echoing nationwide--and the BJP is clearly rattled. Just watch their leaders' interviews. And now Hon'ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us. This isn't irony--it's political black comedy at its darkest. We don't oppose any language; we oppose imposition and chauvinism. This isn't riot-for-votes politics. This is a battle for dignity and justice," Stalin posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his interview with ANI, had criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the three-language row, calling it "narrow politics."

In an interview with ANI, CM Yogi said that Stalin was trying to create divisions based on region and language because he felt his vote bank was at risk. He emphasized that language should unite, not divide, people. He pointed out that Tamil is one of India's oldest languages, with a rich history and heritage.

He emphasized that no language works to divide; it works to unite. Adityanath advocated for a broader perspective, emphasizing the importance of unity and inclusivity.

"I believe this is the message conveyed by our National Anthem as well. This is merely narrow politics. When these people feel their vote bank is at risk, they try to create divisions based on region and language. The people of this country should always be alert to such divisive politics and stand firm for the unity of the country," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

The three-language row has created a stalemate between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government over the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Notably, on March 22, the first Joint Action Committee (JAC), led by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, urged the central government to "not penalize" the states that have effectively implemented the population control program.

It passed a resolution on the issue of delimitation, expressing concern over the "lack of transparency and clarity" from the Union government.