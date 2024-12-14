Compulsory helmet rule to be implemented from January in Puducherry

CHENNAI: The Puducherry Traffic police have made it mandatory for motorists to wear helmet from January 2025.

Police said that two-wheeler riders who flout the norm would be penalized, according to a Maalaimalar report.

While the mandatory helmet rule was implemented in 2017, a lot of factions registered their protest against it after which the rule was withdrawn within a few weeks.

However, Kiran Bedi, who was the governor of Puducherry implemented the compulsory helmet rule again. Despite the rule being in place, many motorists continued to violate it.

Following this, the traffic police in Puducherry have announced that it is mandatory for all two-wheeler riders to wear a helmet.

The rule would be implemented from January 2025 and those violating it would be dealt with categorically, police said.