Comprehensive labour policy to balance rights of locals, migrants need of the hour, says TN BJP

CHENNAI: In the backdrop of an ongoing tussle between the Samsung workers and the management over forming an employee union, the State BJP has slammed the DMK government for lack of a comprehensive labour policy.

State BJP unit on Tuesday urged the ruling DMK government to address the labour conundrum by implementing the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme and developing a comprehensive labour social security reform policy.

The comprehensive labour social security reform policy would ensure the well-being and protection of all workers, promoting social equality and welfare, BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad said in a statement.

Emphasising the need to formulate a policy for local workers and migrant workers, Prasad said, "TN faces significant labour challenges due to the influx of workers from Northern states. State government must regulate the entry of migrant workers while ensuring their social security to address this issue."

"Local workers have been overlooked, forcing them into job insecurity and impacting their livelihoods and social security. The state government must formulate policies to safeguard the interests of both local and migrant workers," he said.

Further, the senior BJP leader said a comprehensive labour social security reform policy is crucial to ensure job security, social protection, and overall well-being for all workers.

Pointing out the key features of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, the BJP leader said implementing the Central project and developing a labour policy will provide protection to unorganised workers, promote growth and development in Tamil Nadu, make the state self-reliant, empower workers and entrepreneurs to thrive in a supportive environment.

"PM Vishwakarma scheme can bridge the gap between local and migrant workers, prompting unity and self-employment," he noted.