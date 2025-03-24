Complete renovation works of GA Canal, appeal Ayacutdars

TIRUCHY: As the renovation works for the Grand Anicut (GA) canal have been pending with the completion of only 60 per cent works, the Ayacutdars of the canal have appealed to the state government to approach the union government to complete the project.

The GA canal has been irrigating Thanjavur and Pudukkottai district by flowing for a 148 km stretch before emptying at Nagugudi in Pudukkottai.

The GA canal otherwise called Puthu Aaru, created during British rule, has been serving as a source for irrigation to around 2.56 lakh acres in Budalur, Orathanadu, Pattukottai, Peravurani areas in Thanjavur district and in some parts of Pudukottai district.

This man-made canal in Tamil Nadu was constructed as part of the Cauvery-Mettur project. British Engineer Colonel WM Ellis, who is also the architect of Mettur Dam, designed this canal at the request of CP Ramaswami Iyer, the then Diwan of Travancore.

Work on the canal system was started in 1926 and completed by 1934. This contour canal carries only the designed discharges with all the local drainages totally excluded through cross drainage structures. There are a number of fairly large and important drainage courses crossing the canal that also serve as natural drainages for the Ayacut.

The canal takes off from the Grand Anicut head on the right side of the Cauvery immediately above the right flank of the Vennar Regulator.

The head sluice of the canal which also carries a road over it consists of six vents each 30 feet wide fitted with radial shutters, and operated through electrical motors. The canal is designed with a full supply discharge of 3,500 cusecs of water initially.

However, for purposes of flushing and for filling up tanks when supplies are available, the canal is designed to provide a maximum supply of 4,100 cusecs, or 600 cusecs in excess of the full supply discharge so that the branch canals are also recharged.

Understanding the need for the renovation of the canal, the state government approached the union government for fund allocation in addition to self-contribution.

Accordingly, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) was roped in for the renovation works of the GA canal in a phased manner. Though two phases of work were completed, the third and final phase is yet to kick start with the due fund allocation.

According to official sources, the phase 1 work was completed around 15 years back with an estimated cost of Rs 147 crore while the second phase was undertaken with a fund of Rs 2,639 crore by AIIB and the works were completed to a distance of Rs 1,232 km covering as many as 16 units of works.

“With this just 60 per cent of the works done, we have been demanding to complete the project so that the tail end region of GA canal which is located in the Pudukkottai district would benefit”, said Sami. Natarajan, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam.

He also said that the farmers had alerted the Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam when he organised a pre-budget interaction with the farmers.

“Though the subject was not mentioned in the budget, the representatives would raise this issue during the demand of grants session in the assembly,” added Natarajan.

GA CANAL DATA

148.76km: Length of the main canal

Districts covered: Thanjavur and Pudukkottai

Starting point: Grand Anicut head, Thanjavur

Ending point: Muppalai tank, Manamelkudi, Pudukkottai

Ayacut: 2.56 lakh acres