Complete recording evidence in a month: MHC directs advocate Commissioner

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the appointed advocate commissioner to complete the process of recording the evidence from the Leader of Opposition (LOP) Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) within one month in a defamation case connected to the 2017 Kodanad heist.



Justice N Satish Kumar also directed to submit the report on January 12 and adjourned the matter.

EPS filed an application in the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to appoint an advocate commissioner to record his evidence at his residence in the defamation suit filed against Delhi-based journalist Mathew Samuel for linking him in the Kodanad heist cum murder case.

The application stated that as he is the LOP of the State it would be a hardship for other litigants and court staff because of the security protocols that would have to be followed if he appeared.

In 2019 EPS filed a defamation suit seeking damages of Rs 1.10 crore from the New Delhi-based journalist, and his crew members as well as the Kodanad case accused V. Sayan and C. Valayar Manoj, for having released a video accusing him of being involved in the Kodanad crime.

After the filing of written statements by all the defendants in the suit, the matter was referred to the Additional Master Court-I for recording of evidence. However, EPS has not appeared before the master court citing several reasons, including security issues, for his inability to appear in person. The master court returned the case bundle to MHC on July 21 this year.

It may be noted that the appeal plea of Mathew Samuel challenging the appointment of advocate commissioner is still pending in a division bench of MHC.