Complete promotion process in medical colleges soon: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state government to implement promotions to professors in government medical colleges and prevent cancelling of recognition.

In a statement, Anbumani said that despite High Court order, the government is yet to conduct counselling for providing promotions to 500 assistant professors as associate professors and 450 associate professors as professors even after a week.

"If the government decides, counselling can be conducted within a week. But it follows guidelines framed 10 years ago. As per the old guidelines, it will take 3 months to complete the process. As promotions to 45 streams have to be given for 2021, 2022 and 2023 years, promotion lists for only 10 streams for 2021 have been prepared, " he said.

He pointed out that one-third of professors and associate professors postings are vacant in government medical colleges and urged the government to expedite promotion process.

"Recognition of Stanley Government Medical College, KAP Vishwanatham Government Medical College and Dharmapuri Government Medical College was cancelled and received recognition after struggle. Also, recognition for one year to Kilpauk Medical College and Trichy Medical College has been given. If the promotion not completed, recognitions of several medical colleges will be cancelled. Tamil Nadu government should not pave way for this, " he said.

He noted that there was a practice in the government medical colleges to get recognition by shifting professors to one college to other. "As biometric attendance has been implemented, this is not possible. Government should take measures to follow new technologies in conducting the councelling, " he urged.