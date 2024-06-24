'Complete failure of the govt': TTV Dhinakaran slams DMK over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday criticised the DMK government for the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and said it was a “complete failure of the government” that led to the loss of 57 lives. Nearly 160 were under treatment. He demanded a CBI probe to unearth the network, including politicians, and punish them to prevent such incidents in the future.

“It clearly indicates that the functionaries, legislators and the Minister, who is holding the concerned portfolio (Home Department), are responsible for the hooch tragedy. They did not allow the police department to act (against the bootleggers) and they are fully responsible for the loss of 57 lives,” said the AMMK leader after visiting the family members of the victims on Sunday.

He continued that 160 were still under treatment and some of them were in critical condition. “We will pray for their quick recovery,” he said.

Without giving excuses and diverting the issue by recalling the past incidents, the ruling government should take suitable measures to prevent such tragic incidents henceforth. This is the request of the people of the state and the DMK government should honour this until the end of their regime, he said, adding, “The Chief Minister and Prohibition Minister S Muthusamy should own up responsibility. The wrongdoing and misuse of the functionaries of their party is the reason for the hooch tragedy.” He said, handing over the case to CBI would be justifiable action of the state.