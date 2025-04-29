Complete desilt works before water release, appeal TN farmers

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu Tank and River Irrigation Farmers Association on Monday approached the Thanjavur Collector and appealed to ensure proper desilt works in C and D irrigation canals before water is released from Mettur. This will aid in water reaching tail tail-end regions.

The members, headed by the association president P Viswanathan and submitted a petition to the Thanjavur Collector in which they stated that the desilt works should properly be undertaken in tanks recharged by Cauvery, Kannai and Vennaru, which are under the control of the Water Resource Department.

They also appealed to desilt the ‘C’ and ‘D’ irrigation canals in the Delta region well before the release of water from Mettur.

The association also sought the Chief Minister to scrap the new regulation of closing the jewel loans instead of the renewal of loans, which would be helpful to the farmers.

They also appealed to the departments like agriculture, horticulture and the agricultural engineering department for full cooperation before the second week of May.

The association also demanded to distribute free power supply to the farmers who have been waiting for several years.

The members who came out after submitting the petition said that the Collector assured to would send the representation to the government.