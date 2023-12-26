Compartmental licence system hampering exports

COIMBATORE: Even though Namakkal has a potential to export two crore eggs, the administrative machinery continues to stick to the regressive ‘compartmental licence’ system for poultry farms rather than declaring the poultry hub as a zone. Failure to declare Namakkal as a zone free of bird flu is also causing impediments in scaling up further exports.

“Within a 30 km radius, there are around 1,000 poultry farms in Namakkal district. Almost 98 per cent of poultry farms in the district cannot get compartmental licence, which is currently in vogue to carry out exports as rules imply that poultry units shouldn’t be located close to each other. Instead, an easier way out is that the whole of Namakkal should be declared a zone and certified as free from bird flu. But, officials are not taking up any progressive step in this regard as they need to carry out regular surveillance to ensure the poultry units are free from any disease,” said Dr PV Senthil, general secretary of Livestock and Agri Farmers Trader Association.

Only four farms have got compartmental licences so far in Namakkal. “But it’s a costly affair and favours only corporates as any firm has to spend up to Rs 50 lakh to get this license. It’s practically unfeasible for all farms to get compartmental licence,” said another ryot.

The farmers fear that if the compartmental licencing system continues, then small poultry farmers will have to shut their units down in the coming years, unable to be involved in exports. They have been struggling for the last 15 years to do away with the system of compartmental licence.