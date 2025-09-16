Common ticketing app ready for launch; autos not on board

CHENNAI: The long-awaited single-ticketing mobile application of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), along with a provision to book last-mile taxi connectivity, is ready for launch, but autorickshaw drivers allege being left out as the state government's delay in revising fares has stalled the rollout of a dedicated ride-hailing platform.

Trial runs of the app, initially called Anna Ride, began in June. It allows commuters to book tickets for MTC buses, Chennai Metro Rail, and EMU trains, while offering last-mile taxi services through a single interface. Developed by Namma Yatri for CUMTA, the app aims to prioritise public transport and provide seamless door-to-door travel.

Now renamed Chennai One, the app is awaiting the Chief Minister's approval for an authority meeting where both its launch and the city's comprehensive mobility plan are expected to be cleared.

While the single-ticketing service is ready, CUMTA sources say the exclusive autorickshaw-hailing app cannot start until the government revises fares, as it cannot operate like private services that set their own tariffs. "We can't launch the app until the government revises and periodically updates autorickshaw fares," a senior official said. CUMTA conducted a public survey on fare revision and the proposed app in February and has submitted its recommendations, but the government is yet to issue orders.

Tamil Nadu Auto Thozhilalar Sammelanam working president S Balasubramanian criticised the delay, pointing out that private operators such as Ola and Uber charge far higher rates. "The government fears that an upward fare revision will draw public ire, even though property tax and electricity tariffs have been raised," he said, adding that an earlier plan to develop a dedicated autorickshaw app through the labour department was also shelved.

Balasubramanian noted that the last fare revision was 12 years ago. "Under the 2013 rates, Rs 25 is charged for the first 1.8 km and Rs 12 for every additional kilometre," he said, highlighting steep rises in fuel prices, insurance, RTO fees, maintenance, tyres, and lubricants.

In February 2022, the Madras High Court directed the State to revise auto fares. After consultations in June that year with unions and the public, the Transport Commissioner proposed a minimum fare of Rs 40 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 18 for each subsequent kilometre. The proposal remains pending.

Unions have since demanded a minimum fare of Rs 50 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 25 for every additional kilometre. "It's been three years since the court order, and costs have only gone up. We just want a fair revision at the earliest," Balasubramanian said.

FAREPLAY

2013 RATES*

Rs 25 — First 1.8 km

Rs 12 — For every addl km

DEPT PROPOSAL (2022)

Rs 40 — First 1.8 km

Rs 18 — For every addl km

UNIONS’ DEMAND

Rs 50 — First 1.5 km

Rs 25 — For every addl km

(*When fare was last revised)