Common man’s pillar of support, CM Stalin hails Arvind Kejriwal on b’day

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday extended birthday greetings to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national coordinator and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a social media post, Stalin conveyed his wishes for Arvind Kejriwal’s health and continued public service. “Warm birthday greetings to Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Wishing you good health and success in your service to the people. May your leadership continue to strengthen the fight for the rights of common citizens,” he wrote.

Chief Minister MK Stalin tagged the former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the sharing on his X handle. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party chief responded, thanking him for the wishes. Thank you, Thiru MK Stalin, for your warm birthday greetings, Kejriwal, who turns 57 this year, said in the social media post.