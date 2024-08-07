'Committed to form a Dravidian model govt again': Udayanidhi's tribute post on Karunanidhi's death anniv

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin eulogised his grandfather and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister 'Kalaignar' M Karunanidhi on his 6th death anniversary on Wednesday and committed to work on the path shown by him.

"On this day, we will work in the path shown by Muthamizh Arignar (scholar) and Kalaignar and establish a Dravidian model government again under the leadership of the Kazhagam leader. May the fame of the Kalaignar spread," he exclaimed in a post written in Tamil on social media platform 'X'.

He wrote, "Today is the 6th anniversary of Muthamizh Arignar (scholar) and Kalaignar (artist) who is still in our memories due to his words and deeds, who continues to lead the way every day. There are many people who want to survive in politics by spreading hatred among people. Our Kalaignar is the one who kept Tamil Nadu politics alive by sowing only love. Kalaignar's vision extended the boundaries of development of modern Tamil Nadu beyond the Indian Union to the world."

The actor-turned-politician went on to add that the political commitment of the late DMK patriarch has made Tamil Nadu's political slogan of social justice—state autonomy—language rights resonate in other states as well. Kalaignar laid the foundation for the Dravidian model through Dravidian principles such as anti-dominance politics and development-oriented management, he said.

Concluding his post, Udhayanidhi expressed his commitment to work on the path shown by the late leader and establish a Dravidian model government again.