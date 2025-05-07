Commence census exercise soon: PMK founder Ramadoss to PM Modi

CHENNAI: While welcoming the announcement to conduct caste enumeration in the forthcoming Indian Decennial Census, PMK founder S Ramadoss has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that he commence the census immediately.

In a letter to Modi, dated May 7, Ramadoss also requested the government to publish a clear timeline outlining the commencement of the Census, provisional completion dates, and the expected release of collected data.

"I urge the Government to expedite the Census process and ensure that the inclusion of caste data does not lead to further delays in the decennial exercise. Both the population Census and caste-based enumeration must be conducted within this year," he said in the letter.

He also pointed out that the courts have repeatedly underscored the absence of comprehensive data while deliberating on reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Recalling the efforts taken by PMK in demanding the caste based census, Ramadoss added that he had personally engaged with former Prime Ministers, including Rajiv Gandhi, VP Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Manmohan Singh, urging them to conduct a caste-wise census.

"During ex-PM Vajpayee's tenure, there was a proposal to incorporate caste details in the 2001 Census, but unfortunately, it was withdrawn at the last moment. Later, between 2004 and 2009, the PMK actively campaigned during the UPA regime, laying the groundwork for caste enumeration in the 2011 Census. Although caste details were recorded, they were regrettably never disclosed," he added.

Saying that he met the Prime Minister a few times to request the caste-based census, Ramadoss opined that such an exercise will play a transformative role in upholding social justice across India.

"Such a census will provide crucial insights into the socio-economic and educational status of various castes, forming the basis for evidence-driven policies aimed at fostering social equity. Reservations, welfare programs, and other affirmative measures must be formulated using this data to ensure fairness and inclusivity," he demanded.