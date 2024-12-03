Coming soon: 2 solar-powered EV charging stations at two govt offices in Chennai

CHENNAI: Soon, electric vehicle users in the Secretariat and DPI complex will be able to charge their vehicles with ‘green energy’, with the Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) planning to set up two solar-based Charging Stations.

TEDA will be setting up two 100-kilo-watt solar-based EV charging stations at two government and public sector undertaking office premises in the city under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives Fund.

Each charging station would cater to eight vehicles at a time. It would have four 3.3 kW chargers, two 15 kW chargers and two 60 kW DC chargers to power EV vehicles. TEDA has already set up a solar-powered charging point in front of the EVK Sampath building, where its office is located, on the DPI campus with 25kW capacity.

Unlike conventional EV charging stations connected to the grid alone, solar-based EV charging stations would supply battery-powered vehicles with energy from cleaner sources. Sources said that solar panels would also be connected to the grid. “If there are no e-vehicles to charge, the power generated by the solar panel would be injected into the grid,” sources added.

With the increasing awareness of climate change and the need for cleaner energy sources, the demand for EVs has surged, making the development of an extensive and efficient charging infrastructure essential. According to the Tangedco data, there are over 1,050 EV charging stations in the state including 242 in Chennai, 95 in Coimbatore, 62 in Salem and 48 in Krishnagiri. The public charging stations in the state consumed 7.43 million units up to September 2024-25. The State has 2.39 lakh e-vehicles including two-wheelers registered up to May this year.