Colombo-Chennai courier turned ISIS man among 4 held in Gujarat for India terror mission

CHENNAI: His grandfather, a kuruvi (courier), carried and traded goods between Colombo and Chennai. His father too was one. He also started as a kuruvi. But, he, Mohamed Nusrath – a Sri Lankan native, was arrested by Gujarat police ATS last week along with three other Lankans for their ISIS links.

According to Gujarat police, Mohammad Nusrath, 35, and his three associates, Mohammad Faarukh, 35, Mohammad Nafran, 27, and Mohammad Rasdeen, 43, have informed investigators that they were earlier associated with the banned Sri Lankan radical militant outfit, National Thowheeth Jamath (NJT), and joined ISIS after getting in touch with a Pakistani handler.

They were paid Rs 4 lakh in Sri Lankan currency to carry out The arrested were allegedly on a mission to carry out terror activities in India following the directions of their Pakistan-based handler, it is believed.

TN police sources said Nusrath used to visit Chennai regularly for nearly three years for his business activities. In most cases, he would carry some gold to Chennai and take some textiles back to Colombo. His activities were limited to his business and he would return to the island nation in two days.

The investigation further revealed that he had, in recent times, made some personal visits to Mumbai. Police are also trying to find out if Nusrath had made any contact in Chennai to boost his ISIS link.

The four men had taken an Indigo flight out of Colombo to Chennai on May 19 and another one later in the day to Ahmedabad, where they were arrested on their landing.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan government on Monday said India will deal with the four of its citizens arrested for ISIS links at Ahmedabad last week, while Lankan authorities would probe if they have been party to any acts of terrorism in the island nation.