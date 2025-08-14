Colleges giving false info during placement drive to invite govt ire

CHENNAI: As the placement drive began for this academic year, the Higher Education Department has warned of strict action against some institutions, which were presenting misleading packages (CTC) and internships being portrayed as full-time employment.

A senior official from the department said that Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) has been entrusted to monitor the colleges against fake ads.

“Some institutions are presenting misleading information in the placement-related advertisements, including inflated cost to company (CTC) and internships being portrayed as full-time employment,” a TANSCHE circular here said. “Such practices create unrealistic expectations among students and parents, and hence, must be avoided.”

The circular advised colleges to maintain accuracy and transparency in all placement-related communication. Accordingly, salary packages, job roles and other employment details must be presented truthfully, ensuring that students have reliable information about their career prospects.

Urging all the educational institutions to adhere to ethical standards and ensure responsible communication in all admission and placement-related materials, the circular said that colleges’ must cooperate in fostering a trustworthy academic environment. “To reinforce this commitment, TANSCHE will actively monitor placement-related ads and take necessary action to ensure compliance,” the circular stated.