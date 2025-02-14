College student working on farmland in Maduranthagam electrocuted

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student was electrocuted while working with his father on the farmland in Maduranthagam on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Punidavel of Perumbakkam village in Maduranthagam.

On Thursday morning, Punidavel had gone to water the field but when he turned on the motor switch, he suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.

Upon information, the Maduranthagam police visited the spot and sent his body for autopsy to the Maduranthagam GH. A case has been registered and further inquiry is on.