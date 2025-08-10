College student stabbed to death in clash with bouncers at Puducherry resto bar; six held

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old college student was stabbed to death and another was injured in a clash with bouncers during a birthday celebration at a resto-bar in Puducherry, according to Daily Thanthi. Police have arrested six people, including the owner and an employee of the bar, and are investigating.

The incident took place past midnight on Saturday (August 9) at a popular resto-bar on Mission Street. The victim, Moshik Shanmugapriyan, a native of Sivaganga district and a second-year Visual Communication postgraduate student at a college in Chengalpattu, had come to Puducherry with friends to celebrate the birthday of his classmate Shajan (23) from Madurai.

Late at night, the group visited the resto-bar, where they cut a cake and danced. Around midnight, bouncers tried to evict them, leading to a fight in which an employee, Villianur Ashokraj, allegedly stabbed Shanmugapriyan and Shajan. Both were taken to Puducherry Government Hospital, where Shanmugapriyan died. Shajan was admitted to the intensive care unit and is now out of danger.

Meanwhile, police officials visited the scene and questioned over 10 staff members. Six people, including the owner of the resto-bar, Rajkumar, were arrested.