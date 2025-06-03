College student murders teen live-in partner, kills self in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student allegedly murdered his girlfriend, aged 19, and subsequently hanged himself at a house, near Perambur, in which the duo moved in a little over a week ago, claiming to be husband and wife.

The deceased are identified as T Abinaya and S Akash. Both of them were students at Arignar Anna Arts College in Villupuram. The preliminary investigations revealed that Akash hails from Thiruvennainallur village in Villupuram district and Abinaya is from the same district.

During the summer holidays, both told their parents they were moving to the city for a part-time job and shifted to a house in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar near Perambur. The police sources said that Akash's elder brother, who is working in Chennai, helped Akash and Abinaya find a house for rent.

On Monday night, around 8 pm, one of their neighbours found Akash hanging through a window and alerted the authorities. After this, the door was broken open.

The police found Abinaya lying unconscious with blood injuries on her face. The police moved both of them to a hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. The bodies were moved to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The preliminary investigations suggested that Akash had murdered his girlfriend following a domestic quarrel and taken his own life. The police have alerted their family members.