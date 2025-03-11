College student kidnapped in broad daylight in Karur, rescued safely

KARUR: Special police team rescued a kidnapped girl student who was locked up in a relative's house near Gujiliamparai in Dindigul district.

Three individuals including Nandagopal, who had been in relationship with the victim, were arrested by the police for interrogation, according to Thanthi TV report.

Following the rescue, the student was safely returned to her parents.

Earlier on Monday, she was kidnapped by a stalker while she was on the way to college.

It is said that a girl from Esanatham village in Karur who was pursuing a degree in the Government College of Arts and Science got off the bus at around 12.30 pm and was walking to the college along with a group of her classmates.

Suddenly, a van that followed them pulled the girl into the van and the girl's classmates raised an alarm but the van fled away.

The police claimed that it could be a planned action as the girl and one of the men in the gang in the van had a mutual affair and they had taken the girl with her knowledge.








