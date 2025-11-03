Three men gangrape college student near Coimbatore airport, assault her boyfriend

CHENNAI: In a shocker, a student of a private college was abducted and gang raped by three persons after assaulting her boy friend with a sickle in Coimbatore on Sunday night.

Police said the girl from a city college was talking to her boyfriend in a car at a secluded spot near Coimbatore International Airport around 11 pm, when three persons arrived in a two-wheeler and asked them to alight from the vehicle.

“When the youth attempted to drive away in the car, the trio broke the windscreen with a sickle and attacked him. They then abducted the girl to a nearby spot and sexually assaulted her,” police said.

On receiving information from the boy, the Peelamedu police launched a search and rescued the girl, who was found without clothes, at around 4 am on Monday. She was admitted to a private hospital near SITRA, while the youth was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Special teams of police have launched a search for the culprits.