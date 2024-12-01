College student dies as car crashes into tree in Erode

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old college student died and two others were injured while he was helping his friend learn to drive a car in Erode.

The deceased, Hari Prasad (19) from Punjai Puliampatti in Erode was studying second-year B Com in a private college in Saravanampatti in Coimbatore, while his two friends P Amsaveni (19) and B Elango (19) from Manjur in Nilgiris were injured.

Police said Amsaveni was on the wheels, while two others were seated in the rear. The car crashed into a roadside tamarind tree.

Police said Hari Prasad was admitted to Coimbatore MCH and two others in a private hospital, but succumbed to injuries without responding to treatment on Sunday.