Begin typing your search...

    College student dies as car crashes into tree in Erode

    Police said Amsaveni was on the wheels, while two others were seated in the rear

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Dec 2024 11:43 PM IST
    College student dies as car crashes into tree in Erode
    X
    Representative Image 

    COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old college student died and two others were injured while he was helping his friend learn to drive a car in Erode.

    The deceased, Hari Prasad (19) from Punjai Puliampatti in Erode was studying second-year B Com in a private college in Saravanampatti in Coimbatore, while his two friends P Amsaveni (19) and B Elango (19) from Manjur in Nilgiris were injured.

    Police said Amsaveni was on the wheels, while two others were seated in the rear. The car crashed into a roadside tamarind tree.

    Police said Hari Prasad was admitted to Coimbatore MCH and two others in a private hospital, but succumbed to injuries without responding to treatment on Sunday.

    College StudentErodeaccident
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick