Begin typing your search...
College student dies after falling under govt bus in Tiruvannamalai
The student was identified as Vetrivel, fell under the wheels of the government bus
CHENNAI: A college student died in Polur in Tiruvannamalai district on Friday after slipping while trying to board a government bus.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the student was identified as Vetrivel, fell under the wheels of the government bus and died on the spot.
Police have registered a case and are investigating.
Further details are awaited.
Next Story