    College student dies after falling under govt bus in Tiruvannamalai

    The student was identified as Vetrivel, fell under the wheels of the government bus

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Sept 2025 11:35 AM IST
    Representative Image (File)

    CHENNAI: A college student died in Polur in Tiruvannamalai district on Friday after slipping while trying to board a government bus.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the student was identified as Vetrivel, fell under the wheels of the government bus and died on the spot.

    Police have registered a case and are investigating.

    Further details are awaited.

