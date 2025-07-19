College student arrested for setting fire to school buses in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: The Veeravanallur police on Friday arrested a college student and are on the lookout for his associate for setting fire to school buses in connection with the death of a 15-year-old school student in the Tirunelveli.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, two weeks ago, Sabari Kannan, son of Sankara Kumar, a farmer and resident of Veeravanallur, consumed poison after he was allegedly reprimanded by his teachers. Though the boy was rushed to the hospital by his parents, he died within two days.

Enraged by this, the parents and relatives, brought the corpse of the boy and staged a protest in front of the school, demanding action against the staff who threatened to faul the student. When police held talks and promised action, the villagers dispersed from the area. However, cops registered a case against 50 people who were part of the protest.

Subsequently, on Thursday night, miscreants set fire to two buses that were parked inside the school premises where the protest took place. A forensic team that inspected the scene confirmed that someone had doused the vehicles with petrol before setting it on fire.

Following this, the police checked the surveillance camera footage in the school and found that a two college students had carried out the arson. While one student has been arrested, the cops are on the lookout for the other. Investigations are on.