‘College Dream’ programme for higher education guidance begins in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The 'College Dream' programme, aimed at guiding students towards higher education, commences today (May 8) following the release of Class 12 general examination results. This programme will be conducted across all districts in Tamil Nadu.

The 'College Dream' programme will kick off today in Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Salem districts, followed by sessions in other districts on subsequent days.

Students participating in the programme will gain insights into department-wise degree and diploma courses available for higher education. They will also receive guidance on selecting colleges and information about job prospects upon course completion.

Government officials in Tamil Nadu have announced that the counsellors would be assigned to the schools, where they would provide students with the guidance and support they need to enrol in their higher education applications.

The programme will take place in districts including Chengalpattu, Tiruppur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Theni, Kanyakumari, and Krishnagiri on May 10. On May 11, it will take place in the districts of Erode, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Virudhunagar, Tuticorin, and Tirupattur. Additionally, on May 13, the programme would be held in the districts of Vellore, Tenkasi, Karur, Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Kallakurichi, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, and Tenkasi.

Chief Minister MK Stalin initiated the 'College Dream' programme in 2022 under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, aimed at providing guidance on higher education to students who have completed their Plus-2 examinations.