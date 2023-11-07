Collectors launch Deepavali cracker sales in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai

VELLORE: Collectors P Kumaravel Pandian and B Murugesh of Vellore and Tiruvannamalai respectively inaugurated cracker sales for the ensuing Deepavali on Monday.

Declaring open the sales counter and starting the first sale, Kumaraval Pandian said the district’s Karpagam Cooperative Consumers wholesale stores planned to sell Rs 85 lakh worth of crackers for the ensuing Deepavali.

Also present were Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar, cooperative joint registrar Thiru Guna Ayappa Durai, and other department officials.

Similarly, at Tiruvannamalai Collector Murugesh inaugurated the cracker sales at the district cooperative consumer wholesale stores outlet at Thuraapali street where he said that the unit planned to sell Rs 25 lakh crackers this season. Officials present included cooperative JR G Natarajan and public distribution system JR Rajasekar.